'It's heartbreaking': Domestic violence programs turning victims away due to federal funding shortfall

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Cuts to federal funding are leaving crime victims in the dark.

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It’s a problem WRTV Investigates has been tracking for the past two years: a massive shortfall of Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants, the primary source of federal funding for thousands of victim service providers, including programs serving victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

VOCA dollars come from federal criminal prosecution penalties and fines, but those are now at a two-decade low.

The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence says in fiscal year 2025, 68% of survivors were denied services.

In Indiana, domestic violence services saw a $6 million reduction in VOCA funding and a $24 million cut statewide (comparing 2024-2026 funding to 2026-2028 funding).

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Laura Berry, executive director at the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said the cuts mean turning people away who are in dangerous situations.

“It's heartbreaking because when individuals have finally made that very difficult decision that we may have to say, 'I'm sorry, we have nothing for you right now,'” said Berry.

Berry said the cuts come at a vulnerable time for our state.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence homicides are on the rise,” said Berry. “Last year, in 2025, we had 100 domestic violence-related deaths, the highest in my time here at the coalition. It's becoming, unfortunately, commonplace that we are seeing murder, suicides, and additional family members who were killed during those incidents.”

Esthela Robles is a Lafayette mother and survivor of domestic violence.

WRTV Esthela Robles is a Lafayette mother and survivor of domestic violence.







For years, she’s relied on a YWCA program which is funded by VOCA grants.

Victims often need help with divorce, protective orders, immigration cases, and even basic needs like diapers and housing.

“They have helped me with attorneys to pay everything,” said Robles. “It means a lot because I wouldn't be able to do that myself."

Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings told WRTV Investigates in 2024 that VOCA dollars help prosecute cases by supporting victim advocates.

WRTV Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings is one of 49 prosecutors who signed onto a February 26 letter to Congress, which urges them to act.







“Not having them on board with that will make it much more difficult, and our advocates are trained in those areas, and our prosecutors aren't necessarily trained to provide those sort of resources,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings. “We don't have the time because there's so many cases."

Cummings is one of 49 prosecutors who signed a February 26 letter to Congress, urging them to act.

“Millions of victims, including abused children and battered women, will be left without access to safety, justice and healing,” read the letter to Congress. “The impact will be the most severe on the smallest programs, particularly programs in rural communities, low-income communities and communities of color.”

Since that letter, the House passed a stop-gap measure to stabilize the fund through 2029, but it has stalled in the U.S. Senate.

This week, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced 167 organizations will receive a combined $49.5 million in VOCA dollars to provide critical services to victims of crime throughout Indiana.

"Even as federal funding becomes more limited, the need for victim services remains as strong as ever,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, in a statement to WRTV. “The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is committed to working alongside providers and communities to find innovative ways to sustain these critical services, strengthen partnerships, and ensure victims and survivors across Indiana can access the support they need to recover and move forward.”

The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence will receive $845,000 spread out over two years.

“You know that doesn't go very far,” said Berry. “It allows us to serve 300 to 350 individuals with legal cases.”

Berry provides free legal help for victims, but Berry worries about the people she can’t help because of VOCA cuts.

“The thought of an additional lost life is barely makes you be able to sleep at night,” said Berry.

The coalition plans to meet with state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session to see what they can do to address the issue.