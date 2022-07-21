Prosecutor: No charges following New Castle High School probe

NEW CASTLE — The Henry County prosecutor said he will not file charges following a criminal investigation by the New Castle Police Department into “inappropriate conduct” involving a school employee.

Prosecutor Joe Bergacs said he reviewed the case and does not intend to file criminal charges however the case will remain open.

Brad Pearson resigned as the New Castle High School Varsity Baseball coach on March 9 as the school corporation conducted an internal investigation.

New Castle Community Schools placed Brad Pearson on administrative leave with pay on March 2 from his physical education teaching position.

He resigned from his teaching position two months later, on May 16, according to the school district.

The school corporation has not disclosed what prompted the investigation into Pearson.

New Castle Police Chief Matthew Schofield confirmed his agency conducted a criminal investigation into "inappropriate conduct" involving a school employee, but the chief would not confirm they investigated Pearson.

WRTV Investigates has been unable to reach Pearson for a response.

He had been working for New Castle Community Schools since August 2019.

He has not received any suspensions or demotions during his employment, the district said.