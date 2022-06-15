Scammers targeting recent college graduates with loan opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau has a warning out about scams targeted at recent college graduates.

One of the most common ways scammers get them to fall for it is with fake loan forgiveness opportunities.

You may receive an unsolicited email, phone call or text message saying you can qualify for lowered payments.

Scammers may also contact college graduates regarding a student loan repayment hiatus in response to COVID-19.

“Be sure you know the terms and services of your student loans if you have them,” said Shelbi Felbinger, a spokesperson with the BBB Serving Central Indiana. “So if you receive an unsolicited message and it seems convincing, reach out to your financial institution or university in order to confirm that.”

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana warns scammers are also doing rental scams in which they copy a photo and description of a real property and post it online.

“Make sure you go and visit these places,” said Felbinger. “Make sure to not rent somewhere sight unseen. Make sure you understand your entire contract because a lot of college students need somewhere to stay and they're falling victim to these rental scams."

The BBB also provided the following tips for current college students.