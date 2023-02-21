Tax Tip Tuesday: Common tax mistakes to avoid

INDIANAPOLIS — Filing your taxes can be confusing, and it’s easy to make a mistake.

In this week’s Tax Tip Tuesday, we are looking at the most common errors taxpayers make.

Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis, said one of the biggest mistakes is transposing numbers on your Social Security number.

Taxpayers also misspell their names or names of their dependents.

“Your names have to match the social security card on file,” said Engle. “If it’s not spelled exactly as it is with social security then we would reject and it would delay processing of returns.”

Engle said making an error can cause a big delay if you paper file.

“A lot of times if you electronically file, the system will reject it almost instantly,” said Engle. “It gives you the opportunity to correct it, so it only slows it down a smidge. If you paper file, then it takes 6-12 weeks to get to those returns and then we have to send you a letter through the US postal service asking you to fix whatever the error was."

Here are some of the mistakes to avoid: