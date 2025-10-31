Unlicensed plumber must pay victim $2500 following theft conviction

DELAWARE COUNTY — An unlicensed plumber will serve a year of supervised probation after a Delaware County judge convicted him of theft.

Dustin Garmon was charged with Theft, a Level 6 Felony, but as part of a plea agreement, on October 30 he agreed to plead guilty to Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor.

As a special condition of his probation, he must pay the victim $2,500 in restitution.

Garmon must also complete 20 hours of community service as part of his sentence.

WRTV Investigates has been telling you about his business practices since February 2024.

A U.S. Army soldier told police in summer 2023 she paid Garmon more than $10,000 for plumbing work on her Muncie home, according to a police document filed in court.

However, “a majority of the work was not completed or was not done correctly,” the soldier told police.

The victim also told police Garmon stopped showing up and she had to spend more than $30,000 to hire other contractors to fix her house.

WRTV Dustin Garmon is charged with Theft, a Level 6 felony, and is scheduled for a jury trial on June 24.

WRTV Investigates found Garmon had a plumber apprentice license in 2021, but it expired in 2022 and has not been renewed.

At the time of the alleged theft in summer 2023, Garmon did not have a plumbing license.

In Indiana, you must hold a license as a plumbing contractor or journeyman plumber from the Indiana Plumbing Commission in order to act in the capacity of a plumbing contractor or journeyman plumber, according to the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.

“I appreciate that the State of Indiana took this case seriously and brought charges against him. However, I am disappointed with the outcome,” the victim told WRTV Investigates.

She said the sentence does not reflect the full impact of his actions and the financial strain of more than $10,000.

“Financial crimes have real victims — they damage trust, stability, and people’s livelihoods,” said the U.S. Army Soldier. “I’m speaking out because accountability matters, and I hope my story helps highlight the need for stronger consequences and better protection for victims of fraud, he is a habitual offender, it’s only a matter of time before he’s in the same position again.”

WRTV Investigates contacted Garmon’s attorney for comment and we are still waiting to hear back.

Garmon is facing pending criminal theft charges for allegedly stealing items from Menards locations in Hamilton and Delaware counties.

He’s also charged in Mercer County Ohio with Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Trespass for allegedly stealing $1,000 worth of store merchandise.

WRTV Investigates emailed Garmon, knocked on his door in Muncie and left a business card.

WRTV Investigates also showed up to a court hearing on February 15, 2024.

Garmon left as soon as the hearing was over and did not stop to answer WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney’s questions.

WRTV WRTV Investigates also showed up to a court hearing on February 15.





Garmon left as soon as the hearing was over and did not stop to answer WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney’s questions.







WRTV did some checking and found Garmon was convicted of Check Deception in 2020 and completed two years of probation.

To date, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office has not taken any action against Garmon.

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, which provided the following statement:

“The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) and the Indiana Plumbing Commission (the Commission), currently have no record of an administrative complaint being filed with the Commission, seeking disciplinary sanctions against Mr. Dustin Garmon’s plumbing apprentice license. The Commission has never imposed any disciplinary sanctions against Mr. Garmon’s plumbing apprentice license.

If a consumer believes that a licensee has violated practice standards, acted dishonestly, acted unethically, or committed actions that pose serious risk to public’s health, safety, or welfare, the consumer may consider filing a consumer complaint against the licensee. Consumer complaints are ultimately investigated by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), and the OAG will determine if a complaint warrants pursuing disciplinary sanctions against the licensee before the appropriate licensing board that is supported by the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA). Information about the consumer complaint process and how to properly file a consumer complaint is provided here on the PLA’s website, and here on the OAG’s website. Any person can file a consumer complaint against a licensee pursuant to IC 25-1-7-4 . If a consumer wishes to remain anonymous, they may contact the PLA and request that the PLA file a consumer complaint with the OAG on their behalf.”

TIPS FOR HIRING A CONTRACTOR:

