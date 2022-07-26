WRTV Investigates suspicious group asking for money in Franklin

FRANKLIN — At many intersections throughout central Indiana, people stand with signs asking for money.

Is it common to wonder where this money will go.

At an intersection in Johnson County, the WRTV Investigates team stopped to speak with a group that was holding signs to help a sick child.

Signs read “Donation – Help Maria – Marrow Transplant” in large font.

When asked where Maria is, the group claimed the child was in the country of Turkey.

Beyond that, the group was unable to answer simple questions about the child and their reason for raising money --- why answer when people are giving them money anyway?

The group is traveling the area in a Black Kia Sedona van with Texas plate No. RPX1714.

This week, the group was at the intersection of Jefferson Street and U.S. 31 in Franklin.

After consistent questions, the group decided to call the police on reporter Rafael Sanchez.

When police arrived, they realized the group was driving without a license. They had to leave their vehicle and wait for someone to pick them up.

This ended their moneymaking operation for the day.

According to the city of Franklin, the group is in violation of the city’s ordinance. The ordinance states there is no soliciting in the right of way without a permit.

The city says no group has filed a permit to do so in the last four years.

Real-time editor James Howell Jr. assisted in this report.