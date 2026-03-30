Ball on a budget: Free and affordable Final Four weekend events

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s Final Four will tip off in Indianapolis on April 3, and for the first time, one city will host Divisions I, II, and III, along with the NIT. Beyond the games, there will be lots of family-friendly festivities for fans.

WRTV

Ashleigh Newbold, Vice President of Engagement for the Indiana Sports Corp, noted the significance of the tournament's return.

"We haven't hosted a full fan Final Four since 2015," Newbold said.

Patrick Talty, President of the Indiana Sports Corp, highlighted the broader impact the events will have on the city.

"To have that celebration of college basketball here in Indy is going to be very special and unique," Talty said.

Here's a look at some of those Final Four Festivities:

Fan Fest: April 3-6 at the Indiana Convention Center, featuring interactive games, celebrity appearances, and autograph opportunities with the championship trophy. Free for Capital One cardholders, ticketholders, kids 12 and under, military, and college students.



The first 2,000 people to visit the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest page and use the code TIPOFF26 will get free tickets. Limit 2 per transaction.

Music Festival: April 3-5 at American Legion Mall with free concerts featuring local and national artists, including headliners Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band, and Post Malone. No ticket is required.

LM Otero/AP Post Malone performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Reese's Final Four Friday: April 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium, showcasing Final Four teams' open practices and the NABC All-Star Game. Free with parking.

Dribble Event: April 5, starting at Carroll Stadium, for ages 18 and under. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The first 3,000 participants dribble one mile through downtown to Victory Field, receiving a basketball, t-shirt and Fan Fest entry.

Tip-off Tailgate: April 3-6 on Georgia Street with watch parties, pep rallies, music and food.

Indianapolis will host the Men's Final Four for the ninth time, making it the second most frequent host city behind Kansas City.

Registration and tickets are available here.

Additional activities are planned for the weekend.

For more information, along with road closures and safety plans, click here.