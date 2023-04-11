Hoosiers land former 5-star recruit Kel'el Ware from transfer portal
Oregon center Kel'el Ware (10) looks to pass as he is guarded by Southern California forward Iaroslav Niagu (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
BLOOMINGTON — Help is on the way for the Hoosiers.
Former 5-star recruit and Oregon Ducks player Kel’el Ware has announced plans to transfer to Indiana University.
Ware is a 7-foot freshman at Oregon and averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
He was the No. 7 ranked high school recruit in the Class of 2022 out of North Little Rock High School in Arkansas.
Ware joins Ball State transfer Payton Sparks as new big men on the Hoosiers roster following the departure of Trayce Jackson-Davis.
