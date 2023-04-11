Hoosiers land former 5-star recruit Kel'el Ware from transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Help is on the way for the Hoosiers.

Former 5-star recruit and Oregon Ducks player Kel’el Ware has announced plans to transfer to Indiana University.

Ware is a 7-foot freshman at Oregon and averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

He was the No. 7 ranked high school recruit in the Class of 2022 out of North Little Rock High School in Arkansas.

Ware joins Ball State transfer Payton Sparks as new big men on the Hoosiers roster following the departure of Trayce Jackson-Davis.