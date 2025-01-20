Notre Dame alumni prepare for National Title Game, find symbolism in pre-game climb

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of Monday's national title game, Notre Dame alumni around Indianapolis had to get creative with working out the nerves before the 7:30 kickoff.

As the Irish Football team looks to finish on top of College Football's biggest mountain, their fans spent Monday trying to conquer a mountain of their own.

“Sweating right now. I'm going to sweat out there, going to sweat during the game. But this is a good activity, try and get the nerves off, relax a little bit," explained Irish alumnus Jordan Walker.

On Monday, members of the Notre Dame Club of Indianapolis came together at North Mass Boulder to rock climb.

“You slip rock climbing, you got to get back up, climb a mountain. So I think it's a very symbolic activity that we're doing to just try and get over that hump and climb to the top," Walker said.

The event looks to build a relationship between alumni who share a love for one of Indiana's flagship universities.

"Notre Dame is actually much smaller than people realize. So when you do meet someone who went there, it's super special," alum Georgia Twersky said.

After the workout, the fans are locked into Irish Football.

"I'm expecting probably one of the best nights of football this year," Twersky said.

Notre Dame takes on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Championship game Monday night at 7:30 on ESPN.