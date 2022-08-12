Indianapolis, Hinkle Fieldhouse to host 2024 NIT Basketball Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NIT Championships in college basketball are on the move from Madison Square Garden in New York to Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024.

The tournament, which pits many of the best college basketball teams in the country who were not selected for the NCAA Tournament, selected Las Vegas and Indianapolis after a nation-wide bid process in the spring.

In 2024, Butler will serve as host with games played at Hinkle Fieldhouse, April 2 and 4.

The NIT will continue to feature a 32-team field with the first round, second round and quarterfinals played at campus sites. For the second year, the 2023 NIT will seed only the top 16 teams (top-four teams in each pod) and place the remaining 16 teams selected into the bracket geographically where possible.

The 2023 championship in Las Vegas will be the 86th NIT. Selections, pairings and the bracket will be announced March 12 with games beginning Tuesday, March 14.