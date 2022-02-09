IU suspends five players before game against Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — The IU Hoosiers were severely short-handed for Tuesday evening's game in Chicago after suspending five players.
Shortly before the game against Northwestern, Coach Mike Woodson announced starters Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart, along with three bench players, would be suspended for the game.
The suspension was for disciplinary reasons.
The short-handed Hoosiers fought hard but fell to Northwestern 59 to 51.
Indiana will be back on the floor Saturday against Michigan State.
There's no word if the five suspended players will be back on the court or not.
TOP STORIES: Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows | Carmel considering legal action against Republic Services for not picking up trash Friday | Official: Sheriff Forestal visited new jail to 'diffuse tensions' after inmate disturbance rumors | Two killed in separate crashes on interstates in Indianapolis | U.S. Marshals: suspect in Ohio 4-year-old's death may be in Indiana