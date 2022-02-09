IU suspends five players before game against Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — The IU Hoosiers were severely short-handed for Tuesday evening's game in Chicago after suspending five players.

Shortly before the game against Northwestern, Coach Mike Woodson announced starters Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart, along with three bench players, would be suspended for the game.

The suspension was for disciplinary reasons.

The short-handed Hoosiers fought hard but fell to Northwestern 59 to 51.

Indiana will be back on the floor Saturday against Michigan State.

There's no word if the five suspended players will be back on the court or not.