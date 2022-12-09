Purdue AD discusses future of football program

WEST LAFYAETTE — Following the news of football coach Jeff Brohm’s departure for Louisville, his alma mater, Purdue University held a press conference to discuss the future of the program and their coaching search.

Purdue University Athletic Director Mike Bobinski spoke with reporters about plans for the immediate future of the program and the distant future.

Before addressing anything else, Bobinski expressed his gratitude for Brohm.

“Thank you to Jeff Brohm, our staff over the years and the players over the years,” Bobinski said. “Honestly (we’re) really grateful to him for six years ago now being willing to take on the challenge of rebuilding Purdue football, and really am grateful that we've been able to show some evidence that.”

Moving forward, the Boilermakers will continue their preparation for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando against the LSU Tigers.

The team will prepare for that game under interim head coach Brian Brohm, the younger brother of Jeff Brohm.

Brian Brohm, the Boilermakers offensive coordinator, is 1-0 as Purdue interim coach, leading Purdue to a 24-20 win over Iowa in 2020 when Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19.

“I'm sure there are those that are like, boy, that's really unusual,” Bobonski said. “First of all, Brian is a really talented coach. He's our offensive coordinator. And if his name wasn't Brohm, it wouldn't be unusual at all. Obviously, his name is Brohm, so, it creates some bit of a head scratcher for folks. But I can tell you that our players were excited. Our remaining staff members were excited. Brian was hugely excited about the opportunity for him. It's a great professional moment, and a chance to really put his stamp on our program and any team over these next several weeks.”

As for after the Citrus Bowl, Bobinski says the search for the team’s next permanent head coach is well underway.

“Obviously, we are in the process and have begun to execute a search for our next head football coach. That is not something that we are we're caught flat footed by. While we did not want this to happen, nor did we honestly anticipate that was going to happen, we've been quietly preparing for some time in the event it did happen.”

Bobinski is confident with where the search will lead as the position will be more sought after among coaches.

“Let me just say this, you know, in reference to what I said earlier about where we've come as a program, the opportunity that we present to candidates today is distinctly different than it was in 2016,” Bobinski said.