Colts confirm Lamar Jackson trade is not out of question for the team's future

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have been on the search for a new franchise quarterback since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019.

In the four seasons since Luck’s retirement, the Colts have had four starting quarterbacks. They are currently searching for their fifth.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he is seeking a trade from Baltimore on Monday.

The Colts have confirmed that they are at least thinking about acquiring for Jackson.

“Anytime a special player is available, which he is, you’ve got to do the work,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said at the NFL’s annual league meeting. “I’m not going to get into deep discussions on where it’s at or what we’re doing or what we might do, but what I’ll tell you is he’s a really good player.”

According to ESPN, the Ravens placed a non-exclusive tag on Jackson. This means if a team offers him a contract and the Ravens do not want to match it, they must trade him for two first-round picks.

The Colts currently have Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles on the roster, but the team is looking for a long-term quarterback.