Colts' Leonard will miss start of camp after back surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Back surgery will keep Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard out of this week's mandatory minicamp and at least part of training camp.

Coach Frank Reich says the three-time All-Pro was scheduled to have a procedure Tuesday as Indy opened its three-day practice session.

"At some point, we’ll likely come out with a more clear statement on everything. Let’s see how the procedure goes today. But very optimistic about the procedure and the prognosis," Reich said during a conference Tuesday.

Leonard played through a bad ankle last season and had surgery earlier this offseason. Reich said the team has continued to monitor his ankle and that he won't need a second procedure.

Reich said the back injury also bothered Leonard and he opted for surgery when it didn't get any better.