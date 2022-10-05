Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday game against Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathon Taylor has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury, the team announced Thursday.

He's one of four players who won't play, including linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who suffered a concussion last Sunday while playing the Tennessee Titans.

The other two players who will be out Thursday include safety Julian Blackmon and defensive Tyquan Lewis.

During their last game, the Colts lost to the Titans with a final score of 24-17.