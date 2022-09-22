Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium officials prep for home opener

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indianapolis Colts prep for their first home game of the 2022-23 NFL season, team and Lucas Oil Stadium officials are outlining changes for fans to take note of ahead of this year’s eight home games.

As fans return Sunday morning for the 1 p.m. kickoff, one big change will be clear.

Pregame

Those with parking passes to Colts-controlled lots will need their mobile parking pass to enter. Paper passes are no longer being used.

This move includes those with passes for the South Lot, Lot 2, Rolls Royce Garage and the Government Garage.

Pregame festivities of Touchdown Town and Tailgating will continue into the 2022 season.

As fans head in, for the third straight season, mobile ticketing will be used.

In-game

Once inside, fans will notice that all concessions and memorabilia purchases will require cashless payment.

This will be one of the many changes fans can inside the stadium on game day.

For fans that bring only cash, there will be cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium.

Before heading to their seat, fans will be able to use one of the newly installed Chargefuze phone charging stations for mobile devices, check out the new Colts Pro Shop walk-in store in Section 537, visit the Hall of Fans which celebrates the team’s biggest fans in the Allegiant Terrace Level, collect the gameday kids giveaway, or visit the new Damar Sensory Wall.

The Damar Sensory Wall is a new addition that was constructed in partnership with Damar Services near the stadium’s northwest entrance.

The wall features different textures of blue including his fur, jersey, football and turf – helping to engage the senses and encourage relaxation to kids with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Along with new experiences, there will be many new food and beverage options for fans throughout the stadium.