Colts' Ryan Kelly and wife Emma expecting twins two years after loss of unborn daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two years after the unexpected loss of their unborn daughter, Colts' Ryan Kelly and his wife Emma are expecting twins.

The couple made the announcement official on Instagram and spoke exclusively to People Magazine to share their story.

"Our boys will never replace our girl, but I can’t tell you how grateful we are that God chose us for these miracle boys. And how lucky are we to have our little Saint MaryKate guiding us eternally from above," Emma Kelly posted to Instagram.

The couple grieved publicly after the loss of their first child. They made the heartbreaking announcement back in December of 2021 that 19 weeks into her pregnancy, Emma had experienced complications and their unborn daughter, Mary Kate, did not survive.

Since then, Emma says they have struggled with fertility issues and IVF before conceiving their twin boys.

She said she wanted to share their story so that others facing similar struggles would know they are not alone.

"We decided to be transparent about our loss, and now trying to conceive for almost a year and our experience with IVF. Bottom line, so many of us are dealing with these heartbreaking issues and if we could scream this from a mountaintop we would: YOU ARE NOT ALONE. PLEASE DON’T LOSE HOPE."

Ryan Kelly has played for the Colts since he was drafted in 2016.

The Colts Center, 29, and his wife, 33, have been married since May 1, 2022.