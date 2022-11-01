Colts trade Nyheim Hines to Buffalo for Zack Moss and sixth-round pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hines was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Since entering the league in 2018, he had 300 carries for 1,205 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Hines has also caught 235 passes for 1,725 years and seven touchdowns.

In return, the Colts will receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 draft.