Colts trade Nyheim Hines to Buffalo for Zack Moss and sixth-round pick

AJ Mast/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs in for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 4:07 PM, Nov 01, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hines was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Since entering the league in 2018, he had 300 carries for 1,205 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Hines has also caught 235 passes for 1,725 years and seven touchdowns.

In return, the Colts will receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 draft.

