Indianapolis Colts 2022 regular season scheduled announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts 2022 schedule has been released.

The Colts will open the season on Sept. 11 at Houston in an AFC South showdown.

Lucas Oil Stadium will see its first action of the regular season on Sept. 25 when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit.

Recent departure Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders will visit Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30.

The Colts will play on Thursday Night Football week five of the season when they travel to Denver to meet the Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Colts will play five of their six AFC South matchups within the first seven weeks of the season and then close the season against the Texans.

The full list of opponents visiting Lucas Oil Stadium are: