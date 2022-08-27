Watch Now
Indianapolis Colts holding watch parties for season opener, Thursday night game in October

Provided/City of Carmel
An Indianapolis Colts watch party at Midtown Plaza in Carmel
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 27, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Football season is almost here, and the Indianapolis Colts are hosting two watch parties for away games.

The team's season kicks off on September 11 on the road against the Houston Texans. A watch party is happening beginning at 10 a.m. in the Bottleworks District, located at 856 Carrollton Avenue.

The event will feature a live muralist, photos and autographs with Colts Cheerleaders, live entertainment, giveaways and more before kickoff at 1 p.m. The game will be shown live on multiple screens.

On October 6, a watch party will be held in Carmel at Midtown Plaza for the Colts vs Denver Broncos Thursday Night Football game. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Food and drink specials will be offered at restaurants around Midtown. Fans can also bring their own food, drinks, blankets and chairs. All bags and items are subject to be searched and no grilling will be allowed.

Midtown Plaza is located at 365 Monon Boulevard.

