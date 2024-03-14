Reports: QB Joe Flacco agrees to 1 year, $8.7 million with Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Flacco will be returning to the NFL for another season, this time in Indianapolis.

The longtime quarterback agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $4.5 million guaranteed.

Former Browns QB and NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner Joe Flacco reached agreement with the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed. Flacco to Indy. pic.twitter.com/e9aNkQGfaG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Flacco has thrown for 43,936 yards, 245 touchdowns and 155 interceptions and is a one-time Super Bowl champion so far in his 16-year career.

Last year, he won the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after throwing for 1,616 yards and having 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions with the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco will be replacing Gardner Minshew as the team's backup quarterback, who left Indianapolis to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Anthony Richardson will be starting for the team after being selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft. He played just four games before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury.