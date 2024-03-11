NFL: Gardner Minshew to sign 2-year deal with Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Gardner Minshew is leaving Indianapolis after playing one year with the Colts.

According to NFL sources, Minshew and the Raiders agreed to a 2-year deal. He will compete with quarterback Aidan O'Connell, reports said.

Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on a 2-year deal. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/Lzy1bOgU7P — NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2024

Minshew led the Colts 7-6 during the 2023 season. He filled in as their starting quarterback when QB Anthony Richardson's rookie season was short-lived with a shoulder injury.

The Indianapolis Colts have not commented on the loss. The team recently agreed to a3-year contract extension with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.and with linebacker Zaire Franklin.