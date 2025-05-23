Remembering Jim Irsay: A legacy of compassion and community impact in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — People and organizations across Indianapolis are remembering longtime Colts owner Jim Irsay.

His philanthropic spirit will continue to transform the lives of countless Hoosier families for many years to come. Irsay passed away on Wednesday at the age of 65.

Outside of the Irsay Family YMCA in Downtown Indianapolis Thursday, a flag is flying at half-staff.

“This is just one example of so many organizations that Mr. Irsay personally touched in our community,” said Gregg Hiland, President and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Hiland says Irsay and his family stepped in to fill a gap in 2016 and finish this campaign to bring a YMCA back to Downtown Indianapolis, something Hiland said hadn’t existed in more than a decade.

“He didn't do it because he wanted recognition. He did it because he loved people and he loved the community,” Hiland added.

Irsay’s commitment to uplifting others reached vulnerable populations such as those served by Wheeler Mission, where people experiencing homelessness receive assistance.

“Mr. Irsay’s legacy continues in lives like mine. I came to Wheeler Mission in 2006 needing help with addiction recovery, and because of the support from this community and certainly people like Mr. Irsay, the doors were open when I needed it,” Brian Crispin, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Wheeler Mission, shared.

Crispin highlighted how Irsay’s contributions allowed Wheeler Mission to expand.

In 2019, Irsay and the Colts donated $100,000 to Wheeler Mission’s Center for Women and Children, which helped triple the capacity of the center.

Before that, in 2013, Crispin said Irsay donated a quarter of a million dollars to expand the men’s shelter.

“We're grateful for the Colts. He's certainly going to be missed here in the community, but his legacy will continue here at Wheeler Mission,” Crispin said.

Additionally, Irsay’s philanthropic endeavors are reaching kids across Central Indiana through his substantial contributions to the Riley Children's Foundation.

Irsay gifted $650,000 to expand the "Be Happy" program, aimed at improving access to mental health services for youth in the area.

Karen Spataro, a spokesperson for the Riley Children’s Foundation, expressed her gratitude.

“At a time when we're facing a mental health crisis, you know that's just invaluable, and we are forever grateful to Mr. Irsay and the Irsay family for what they've made possible for kids,” Spataro said.

Since Irsay’s gift was given to the foundation, Spataro said more 4,000 therapy sessions have been provided.

“When I think about the families that have been affected, it's just really tremendous and the peace of mind it brings. If you're a parent who knows your child needs some mental health support to be able to get that, it's really, it's invaluable,” Spataro said.

As the community reflects on Irsay’s impact, it becomes clear that his legacy will endure through the lives he touched—shaping a brighter future for Hoosier families.

