Former Philadelphia Eagles QB to sign with Colts

The Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew II
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 16, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have added a new quarterback to the team in hopes of turning the franchise around.

According to the NFL, the Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Philadelphia Eagles free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Minshew will rejoin Colts’ new head coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. They spent the last two seasons working together in Philadelphia.

According to ESPN, Minshew has played in 32 games, with 24 starts. He has completed 44 of 76 pass attempts for 663 passing yards.

The news was first reported in a tweet by Zak Keefer of The Athletic. It was later confirmed by the NFL Network.

This announcement comes a day after the team released longtime NFL quarterback Matt Ryan.

