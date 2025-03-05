Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosting 48 basketball games in 31 days

INDIANAPOLIS — As March unfolds, the Hoosier State’s love for basketball is fully displayed.

"We like to own basketball in Indiana and that is what makes it special for us,” explained Vice President of Operations at Pacers Sports and Entertainment Andy Arnold.

This year, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will come alive with an impressive schedule of 48 games over just 31 days.

The schedule includes games from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, the G-Leauges’ Mad Ants, the Big Ten Women’s and Men’s basketball tournaments, and the IHSAA State Finals.

"It doesn’t get any better than that,” explained Indiana Sports Corp’s Dan Gliot

The schedule is made possible due to the hard work of Arnold and his dedicated team.

"We didn't just flip a switch, and we're gonna do 48 games in 31 days. We've built the team to be able to execute this," Arnold explained.

Gliot praised the facility's ability to adapt and cater to such diverse events.

"To have them host all these events really shows how great of a job they do to adapt to everyone that comes through here," he said.

As the Fieldhouse prepares for the upcoming basketball-packed month, Arnold expressed confidence in his team's ability to deliver on a massive task.

"I like to tell a lot of people that we have something for everybody. Right now, we've got a lot of basketball, and we're going to execute all of those exceptionally well," Arnold said.

