Hagerstown Little League celebrated at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians welcomed the Hagerstown Little League team to Victory Field Saturday for a celebration of their accomplishments.

Hagerstown Little League represented the Great Lakes Region at the 2022 Little League World Series, where they finished with a 1-2 record.

The team of 11-year-old and 12-year-old players represent Hagerstown, Centerville and Cambridge City.

Out of 7,400 teams worldwide, they finished the year ranked No. 12.

Players were introduced on the field and threw out the first pitches of the game.