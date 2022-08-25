Hagerstown schedules parade for Hagerstown Little League team

HAGERSTOWN — Hagerstown will come together Saturday to celebrate their beloved little league team for their accomplishment of reaching the Little League World Series.

Hagerstown will host a parade for the baseball team at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will run from Hagerstown Elementary School and run west down Main Street to the Little League park on the west side of town.

Hagerstown Little League represented the Great Lakes Region at the Little League World Series, where they finished with a 1-2 record.

The team of 11-year-old and 12-year-old players represent Hagerstown, Centerville and Cambridge City.

Out of 7,400 teams worldwide, they finished the year ranked No. 12.