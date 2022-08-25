Hagerstown schedules parade for Hagerstown Little League team

HAGERSTOWN — Hagerstown will come together Saturday to celebrate their beloved little league team for their accomplishment of reaching the Little League World Series.
Hagerstown will host a parade for the baseball team at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will run from Hagerstown Elementary School and run west down Main Street to the Little League park on the west side of town.
Hagerstown Little League represented the Great Lakes Region at the Little League World Series, where they finished with a 1-2 record.
The team of 11-year-old and 12-year-old players represent Hagerstown, Centerville and Cambridge City.
Out of 7,400 teams worldwide, they finished the year ranked No. 12.
TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested