Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Sectional Round Begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores below.

Scores:

Adams Central 56, Southwood 14

Bedford North Lawrence 42, Shelbyville 21

Bluffton 42, Blackford 14

Covenant Christian 66, Park Heritage 0

Danville 40, Tri-West 21

FW Bishop Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0

Greenfield-Central 34, Pendleton Heights 28

Guerin Catholic 24, Oak Hill 21

Indpls Roncalli 57, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Scecina 49, Switzerland County 0

Kokomo 70, Frankfort 6

Lapel 49, Winchester 19

Madison-Grant 41, North Miami 23

Martinsville 49, Greenwood 0

Mississinewa 41, Marion 17

Monrovia 54, Purdue Poly 14

North Decatur 22, Tri 8

Northwood 48, South Bend Washington 14

Sheridan 62, Union City 0

Tipton 21, Eastern 20

Western 44, Jay County 0

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 7

West Lafayette 50, Twin Lakes 7