Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Sectional Round Begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season.
See all of the high school football scores below.
Scores:
Adams Central 56, Southwood 14
Bedford North Lawrence 42, Shelbyville 21
Bluffton 42, Blackford 14
Covenant Christian 66, Park Heritage 0
Danville 40, Tri-West 21
FW Bishop Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0
Greenfield-Central 34, Pendleton Heights 28
Guerin Catholic 24, Oak Hill 21
Indpls Roncalli 57, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indpls Scecina 49, Switzerland County 0
Kokomo 70, Frankfort 6
Lapel 49, Winchester 19
Madison-Grant 41, North Miami 23
Martinsville 49, Greenwood 0
Mississinewa 41, Marion 17
Monrovia 54, Purdue Poly 14
North Decatur 22, Tri 8
Northwood 48, South Bend Washington 14
Sheridan 62, Union City 0
Tipton 21, Eastern 20
Western 44, Jay County 0
Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 7
West Lafayette 50, Twin Lakes 7