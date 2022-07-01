Roncalli Royals softball named MaxPreps National Champs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Roncalli Royals softball team has been named the 2022 MaxPreps National Champions.

After defending their 4A Softball State Championship earlier this month, the Royals finished the year with a 33-0 record.

The Royals started the season ranked No. 1 in the nation and never lost the top spot.

During the season, the team recorded 20 shutouts, clubbed 58 home runs and outscored their opponents by 300 runs.

The Royals program has now won 46 straight games and has five state championships

The honor comes at the conclusion of a season capped by the team's fifth state championship and a 46-game win streak.

Juniors Lyla Blackwell, Abbey Hoffmann and Keagan Rothrock were all named to the MaxPreps All-American Team.