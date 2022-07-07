Tech to leave North Central Conference following 2022-23 sports season

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the 2022-23 high school sports season, Arsenal Tech will leave the North Central Conference (NCC).

Currently, the NCC consists of Arsenal Technical High School, Anderson High School, Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Kokomo High School, Lafayette Jeff High School, Logansport High School, Marion, Lafayette McCutcheon, Muncie Central High School

and Richmond High School.

“We are very proud to have represented IPS and the city of Indianapolis is one of the state’s top sports conferences and to have competed against other student-athletes across the state,” said Arsenal Technical High School Principal Corye Franklin.

According to Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), the move is to allow Arsenal Tech, a member of the IPS district, to seek out new conference affiliations that will allow for games closer to Indianapolis, drastically cutting down on travel time to and from games.

“Finding a centrally-located conference would be more conducive to the lives of our student-athletes by reducing long bus rides to out-of-town games that often end late on school nights,” said Franklin, who believes there are plenty of opportunities to develop rivalries against schools in Central Indiana. “It will also allow for more families, alumni, and staff to attend games.”

Arsenal Tech was a founding member of the National Central Conference in 1926 and participated in the NCC until it joined the Indianapolis Public Schools Athletic Conference in 1960. Arsenal Tech returned to the NCC in 2015.