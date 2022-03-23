Watch
Indiana basketball: Dane Fife let go as Hoosiers assistant coach after 1 season

Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 18:09:28-04

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson announced Wednesday that assistant coach Dane Fife will not return for the 2022-2023 season.

Fife, an ex-player for the Hoosiers, held the position of assistant coach for only one season. He previously spent two seasons as an administrative assistant for then-coach Mike Davis.

Woodson released the following statement Wednesday:

“I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of our men’s basketball program as we collectively work toward returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball,” Woodson said in a statement. “Sometimes, that commitment can result in some very difficult decisions, and that is the case today.

“Ultimately, I believe that the fit must be right with a coaching staff, and I’ve decided that a change is necessary. I appreciate everything Dane has done as a member of the staff during the last year and as [a] player for our program. He will always be a part of the Hoosier family and I wish him well in his future pursuits.”

During Fife's first season, the Hoosiers went 21-14 overall, which is the most wins for the program since 2016. IU also earned its first NCAA Tournament invitation since 2016 and appeared in the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament.

