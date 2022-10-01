Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

Football
News 5
Football
Posted at 10:00 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 22:23:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below.

Week 7 Scores:

Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0

Angola 28, Mishawaka Marian 0

Batesville 21, Greensburg 7

Bedford N. Lawrence 13, Floyd Central 10

Bloomington North 24, Columbus East 7

Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 15

Boonville 53, Princeton 0

Brownsburg 50, Zionsville 3

Carmel 21, Indpls Ben Davis 14

Carroll (Flora) 49, Clinton Central 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Homestead 10

Center Grove 48, Indpls Pike 0

Centerville 27, Union Co. 0

Charlestown 42, Corydon 27

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 55, Indpls Chatard 24

Churubusco 42, Central Noble 0

Clarksville 46, Greenwood Christian 8

Clinton Prairie 56, Taylor 16

Columbia City 42, E. Noble 19

Cooper, Ky. 41, Madison 7

Covenant Christian 61, Christel House Manual 6

Danville 53, Frankfort 17

E. Central 42, Connersville 14

Eastbrook 83, Elwood 0

Eastern (Greentown) 44, Tri-Central 6

Eastside 62, Fremont 8

Elkhart 35, S. Bend Adams 3

Ev. Mater Dei 35, Ev. Bosse 12

Ev. North 17, Vincennes 14

Fishers 25, Franklin Central 16

Frontier 40, Tri-County 7

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 17, Ft. Wayne Luers 12

Ft. Wayne Snider 48, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0

Gibson Southern 35, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 7

Goshen 7, Plymouth 6

Greencastle 43, Cloverdale 2

Hagerstown 27, Winchester 19

Hamilton Hts. 42, Tipton 7

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 14

Heritage 31, Bluffton 20

Heritage Christian 42, Lapel 38

Heritage Hills 77, Washington 0

Hobart 45, Kankakee Valley 8

Indian Creek 26, Brownstown 13

Indpls Roncalli 28, Lou. Male, Ky. 7

Indpls Scecina 21, Triton Central 20

Knox 53, Pioneer 18

Kokomo 45, Anderson 7

LaVille 42, Glenn 6

Lafayette Catholic 49, Twin Lakes 7

Lawrence North 35, Warren Central 14

Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0

Leo 41, Huntington North 6

Linton 42, N. Knox 0

Logansport 55, Richmond 12

Madison-Grant 13, Frankton 6

Manchester 34, Whitko 12

Mississinewa 49, Blackford 0

Muncie Central 48, Marion 12

N. Harrison 41, Silver Creek 0

N. Posey 28, Forest Park 20

N. White 36, S. Newton 29

New Albany 27, Jeffersonville 20

New Haven 28, Bellmont 0

New Palestine 56, Shelbyville 0

NorthWood 14, Mishawaka 6

Northeastern 35, Shenandoah 32

Northridge 29, Concord 28

Norwell 62, DeKalb 14

Owen Valley 61, Eastern (Greene) 7

Paoli 60, Crawford Co. 0

Penn 40, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

Providence 43, Milan 21

Riverton Parke 72, Attica 6

Rochester 42, Northfield 33

S. Adams 49, Jay Co. 27

S. Putnam 75, Brown Co. 12

Salem 47, Eastern (Pekin) 46

Scottsburg 33, Mitchell 0

Seymour 21, Jennings Co. 14

Sheridan 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

Southridge 49, S. Spencer 14

Southwood 55, Peru 25

Speedway 34, Cascade 28, OT

Switzerland Co. 33, S. Decatur 7

Tecumseh 42, Springs Valley 14

Tippecanoe Valley 57, Maconaquah 14

Traders Point Christian 35, Edinburgh 7

Tri-West 40, N. Montgomery 8

Union City 39, Cambridge City 6

W. Central 20, Winamac 14

W. Lafayette 41, Cass 6

W. Noble 7, Lakeland 6

Warsaw 36, Wawasee 0

Western 55, Northwestern 20

Westfield 35, Avon 21

Woodlan 16, Culver Academy 14

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ON WRTV