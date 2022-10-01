Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below.
Week 7 Scores:
Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0
Angola 28, Mishawaka Marian 0
Batesville 21, Greensburg 7
Bedford N. Lawrence 13, Floyd Central 10
Bloomington North 24, Columbus East 7
Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 15
Boonville 53, Princeton 0
Brownsburg 50, Zionsville 3
Carmel 21, Indpls Ben Davis 14
Carroll (Flora) 49, Clinton Central 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Homestead 10
Center Grove 48, Indpls Pike 0
Centerville 27, Union Co. 0
Charlestown 42, Corydon 27
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 55, Indpls Chatard 24
Churubusco 42, Central Noble 0
Clarksville 46, Greenwood Christian 8
Clinton Prairie 56, Taylor 16
Columbia City 42, E. Noble 19
Cooper, Ky. 41, Madison 7
Covenant Christian 61, Christel House Manual 6
Danville 53, Frankfort 17
E. Central 42, Connersville 14
Eastbrook 83, Elwood 0
Eastern (Greentown) 44, Tri-Central 6
Eastside 62, Fremont 8
Elkhart 35, S. Bend Adams 3
Ev. Mater Dei 35, Ev. Bosse 12
Ev. North 17, Vincennes 14
Fishers 25, Franklin Central 16
Frontier 40, Tri-County 7
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 17, Ft. Wayne Luers 12
Ft. Wayne Snider 48, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0
Gibson Southern 35, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 7
Goshen 7, Plymouth 6
Greencastle 43, Cloverdale 2
Hagerstown 27, Winchester 19
Hamilton Hts. 42, Tipton 7
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 14
Heritage 31, Bluffton 20
Heritage Christian 42, Lapel 38
Heritage Hills 77, Washington 0
Hobart 45, Kankakee Valley 8
Indian Creek 26, Brownstown 13
Indpls Roncalli 28, Lou. Male, Ky. 7
Indpls Scecina 21, Triton Central 20
Knox 53, Pioneer 18
Kokomo 45, Anderson 7
LaVille 42, Glenn 6
Lafayette Catholic 49, Twin Lakes 7
Lawrence North 35, Warren Central 14
Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0
Leo 41, Huntington North 6
Linton 42, N. Knox 0
Logansport 55, Richmond 12
Madison-Grant 13, Frankton 6
Manchester 34, Whitko 12
Mississinewa 49, Blackford 0
Muncie Central 48, Marion 12
N. Harrison 41, Silver Creek 0
N. Posey 28, Forest Park 20
N. White 36, S. Newton 29
New Albany 27, Jeffersonville 20
New Haven 28, Bellmont 0
New Palestine 56, Shelbyville 0
NorthWood 14, Mishawaka 6
Northeastern 35, Shenandoah 32
Northridge 29, Concord 28
Norwell 62, DeKalb 14
Owen Valley 61, Eastern (Greene) 7
Paoli 60, Crawford Co. 0
Penn 40, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
Providence 43, Milan 21
Riverton Parke 72, Attica 6
Rochester 42, Northfield 33
S. Adams 49, Jay Co. 27
S. Putnam 75, Brown Co. 12
Salem 47, Eastern (Pekin) 46
Scottsburg 33, Mitchell 0
Seymour 21, Jennings Co. 14
Sheridan 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0
Southridge 49, S. Spencer 14
Southwood 55, Peru 25
Speedway 34, Cascade 28, OT
Switzerland Co. 33, S. Decatur 7
Tecumseh 42, Springs Valley 14
Tippecanoe Valley 57, Maconaquah 14
Traders Point Christian 35, Edinburgh 7
Tri-West 40, N. Montgomery 8
Union City 39, Cambridge City 6
W. Central 20, Winamac 14
W. Lafayette 41, Cass 6
W. Noble 7, Lakeland 6
Warsaw 36, Wawasee 0
Western 55, Northwestern 20
Westfield 35, Avon 21
Woodlan 16, Culver Academy 14