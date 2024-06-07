Indiana Sports Corp preparing for another major event in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Next week, Indianapolis looks to host one of the largest swimming trial events in U.S. history.

Ahead of this year’s Olympics, U.S.A Swimming will host the 2024 team trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It is the first time the event has been held at a football stadium.

The group that brings major sporting events to Indianapolis is Indiana Sports Corp.

The organization has brought major events to Indianapolis since their inception in 1979.

“Indiana Sports Corp was actually the first sports commission ever created in the country,” shared Indiana Sports Corp’s Sarah Myer.

Myer serves as the organization’s Chief of Staff and Strategy.

She is the Co-Director for next week’s Olympic team trials event.

“We're willing to take events to the next level. So, we built a pool inside a football stadium," she said.

Myer shared that Indiana Sports Corp always looks to take the next level to make Indianapolis more appealing to host events.

“We're always looking at what else can we bring here to make sure our community enjoys it, and make sure that we keep filling seats in these stadiums," Myer said.

The organization has helped bring eight final fours, the 2024 NBA All-Star game, 11 Big Ten Football Championships and the 2012 Super Bowl.

“Through fan engagement and everything that's going around downtown, we show up and make sure they feel like this event is the biggest deal for their stakeholders, their fans and their athletes," Myer said.

Myer shared that fans will have plenty of opportunities to soak in the Olympic spirit next weekend.

“We'll have live music that is all free, FanFests inside and outside that are all free,” Myer explained. “We want to make sure the community shows up and really enjoys all this event has to offer.”

More information about this year’s trials can be found on the USA swimming website.