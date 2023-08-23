2022 Indy 500 Champion Marcus Ericsson to join Andretti Autosport

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Andretti Autosport announced the addition of 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson to their 2024 driver lineup.

Ericsson will make the move to Andretti Autosport for his sixth season in the NTT IndyCar Series and join forces with Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood.

“Like everyone else, we have paid close attention to Marcus’ success in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and have been impressed with how quickly he proved that he belonged with the frontrunners in what is arguably the most competitive INDYCAR field ever. It’s no secret that we want to win races and Championships and to do that we need drivers like Marcus who have that natural talent and determined drive. We are excited for the winning mindset that Marcus brings to the table and I’m eager to see what next season has in store for us," Michael Andretti said.

Ericsson nearly won a second straight Indy 500 in May, finishing second to Josef Newgarden. He has one win in 2023 and three total podium finishes.

“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season," Ericssons said. "Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team. I want to thank Michael and Dan [Towriss] for putting their trust in me and I can’t wait to get to know everyone in the organization. It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together. Exciting times are ahead and I’m thankful for this opportunity.”

More information on Ericsson’s 2024 entry, including car number and partners, will be provided at a later time, according to the team.