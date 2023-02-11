2023 Indianapolis 500 Ticket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — With 107 days until the 107th Indianapolis 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has unveiled the 2023 race ticket.

It features 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson pouring milk over his head during the Victory Podium celebration.

The ticket background is black and incorporates historic track blueprints. These design elements are representative of the track surface and a nod to the design of the logo for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

It is also embossed and features a gold foil outline.

The race will take place on Sunday, May 28.

