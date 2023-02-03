Ericsson, Ganassi receive their 'Baby Borg' trophies from last May's win

INDIANAPOLIS — BorgWarner presented Marcus Ericsson with his first BorgWarner Championship Driver’s Trophy, fondly known as the Baby Borg, in commemoration of his victory at the 106th Indianapolis 500.

The trophy presentation took place on February 2 at a special ceremony at The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California.

Ericsson driving the No. 8 Huski Chocolate, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, became just the second driver from Sweden to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" – Kenny Brack in 1999 was the first.

“We were excited to present Marcus with his first Baby Borg and congratulate him, once again, on his tremendous victory at the Indy 500,” said Michelle Collins, Global Director Marketing and Public Relations, BorgWarner. “Our team had the opportunity to travel to Sweden with Marcus and the Borg-Warner Trophy late last year to help celebrate his accomplishment. The energy and excitement around his win in his hometown was palpable and we hope this miniature replica of the Borg-Warner Trophy can continue to bring him back to that moment and his experience in Victory Circle for years to come.”

Following his Indy 500 victory, a specially crafted replica of Ericsson’s face was sculpted by William Behrends and permanently affixed to the Borg-Warner Trophy in October amongst those of previous victors dating back to 1911.

At the Baby Borg ceremony, Ericsson was presented with a one-of-a-kind replica of the iconic trophy, featuring a duplicate of the hand-crafted, three-dimensional sterling silver image affixed to the full-sized Trophy.

Along with Ericsson’s likeness, the base of the Baby Borg is also inscribed with the winner’s name, team name, average race speed and year of win. Weighing five pounds and standing 20 inches tall, the Baby Borg is made of sterling silver and serves as a keepsake and has been given to Indy 500 winners to recognize their accomplishments since 1988.

The 5’ 4 ¾”, 110-pound, sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy, after traveling to Ericsson’s home country of Sweden in November 2022 to celebrate his achievement, returned to its home at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum where it is kept on permanent display.