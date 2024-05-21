From White River State Park to the Snake Pit: The ultimate Indy 500 weekend concert guide

INDIANAPOLIS — As hundreds of thousands of people convene in Indianapolis for the "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing", thousands more will head into the Circle City for a weekend full of musical entertainment.

The Indy 500 weekend has become a staple for music lovers and concert-goers. Beginning with Carb Day on Friday and culminating with the Snake Pit on Race Day, fans can take in a myriad of music genres and vibes.

Carb Day

The Month of May party truly gets started on Friday with Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This year, along with on track activity, Carb Day will feature performances from George Thorogood & The Destroyers and Gin Blossoms.

“Carb Day is the unofficial start to summer and the kickoff to race weekend for many of our fans; they take the day off from work and spend it at IMS,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From on-track action like the final practice and Pit Stop Challenge to hip DJs and cool rock concerts, it’s a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World. George Thorogood & The Destroyers, as well as Gin Blossoms and Kid Quill, are a great addition to a full day of entertainment.”

Tickets for Carb Day start at $45.

Full Carb Day schedule:



8 a.m. Gates Open

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Indianapolis 500 practice

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

3 - 6 p.m. Carb Day Concert (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

The Carb Day stage is located in the infield closest to turn three.

Legend's Day Concert

One of country music's fastest rising stars will headline Legends Day during the Month of May this year.

Riley Green, known for hit songs like "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died", will headline the Legends Day concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The concert is again set for the night before the Indy 500.

“The countdown to the green flag on Race Day is full of unmatched energy and excitement,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “While fans sing along to hits by Riley Green at the Firestone Legends Day Concert at a fantastic venue in downtown Indianapolis, IMS will be ready to welcome more than 300,000 at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Tickets for the Legends Day concert are still on sale through LiveNation.

Snake Pit

This year's festival inside Turn 3 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on Indianapolis 500 race day will be headlined by DJ and producer Excision.

Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King and Timmy Trumpet will also perform at the concert.

"The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is one of the most epic parties of Race Weekend," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "Experiencing the Indy 500 from the Snake Pit is unforgettable and is a May highlight for many of our fans. This incredible lineup is can’t-miss for music enthusiasts from all over."

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $55 and $160.

Snake pit ticket holders must be 18 years old for entrance into the Snake Pit.

The Snake Pit Schedule is as follows:

8:15 a.m. Timmy Trumpet

9:15 a.m. Sullivan King

10:30 a.m. Gryffin

11:45 a.m. Pause for Indy 500 pre-race

12:50 p.m. Excision

2:20 p.m. Dom Dolla

A reminder of the rules for what is allowed in the IMS gates on race day — even if you're planning to only enjoy the show and not the race.