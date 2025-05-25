Will It Rain on Race Day?

INDIANAPOLIS — It's race day for the 109th Indianapolis 500, and all eyes are on the skies!

WRTV Meteorologists have the scoop on this year’s weather: “It’s not the coolest Indy 500 on record—that honor belongs to 1992, when we topped out at a chilly 58°F. But we can’t completely rule out light showers or sprinkles throughout the day.”

A Sprinkle of Hope?

Just after the National Anthem, race control put a hold on the command to fire engines due to weather conditions.

The National Weather Service adds that sprinkles were reported north and west of the Indy metro area. However, dry air is likely to evaporate much of the rain before it hits the ground, creating the perfect "will they or won't they" weather pattern for fans and drivers alike.

Sprinkles have been observed north and west of Indy metro, but low level dry air has been helping to evaporate much of the rain, which is mostly falling from clouds above 8-10,000 feet. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out through early afternoon. #INwx #Indy pic.twitter.com/KR1bt67m8w — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 25, 2025

Historical Rain Stats

But let’s talk statistics! Out of the past 108 runnings of the Indianapolis 500, there’s been measurable or trace amounts of precipitation on 47 occasions—about 44% of the time. And while that’s a significant chance for a sprinkle or two, the race has only been completely postponed four times since 1911 (looking at you, 1915, 1986, and 1997, and 2024). Last year, the green flag was postponed until 5 p.m.

So, in a world full of uncertainty, one thing is for sure: Indy 500 fans are accustomed to a little weather drama.

Why Racing in the Rain is a No-Go

Now, if rain decides to crash the party, what does that mean for the race? It’s not just a matter of dodging drops. The cars are equipped with Firestone tires that are designed with no grooves—perfect for dry conditions but a disaster in the rain.

Even a light sprinkle can turn the track into a slippery challenge. Grooved tires, anyone? Not quite. They’d create a waterfall effect for the trailing cars, slowing down the action and ruining the thrill of the race. Who wants to watch the Indy 500 in slow motion, anyway? Not us!

Keeping Our Fingers Crossed!

So, while a few light showers can’t be ruled out as we gear up for the race, keep your fingers crossed (and your umbrellas handy) for a sunny patch in the clouds. After all, we all want to see that green flag waving high and the cars roaring at full speed!

