Kings of Chaos, Rick Springfield to co-headline 2022 Carb Day concert

INDIANAPOLIS — Kings of Chaos and Rick Springfield will co-headline the Carb Day concerts on May 27, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced.

Morris Day and the Time, a funk and R&B band, will open for the co-headliners.

The concerts will start at 3:30 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage inside Turn 3 of the speedway oval, according to a press release. This is a new location for the concerts.

Tickets are available online, by calling 1-800-822-INDY or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

General admission tickets start at $30 and a limited number of concert pit tickets are available for $50.

“It will be fantastic to see fans enjoying live music on Miller Lite Carb Day for the first time since 2019,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “As everyone comes back home again to IMS this May, Kings of Chaos, Rick Springfield, and Morris Day and the Time will shift Race Weekend into top gear by performing hit after hit at one of the biggest parties of the year in the Midwest.”