Ready, Set, Guide! Navigate the Traditions and Excitement of the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — In a matter of days, the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will kick off in front of a sold-out grandstand. IMS said approximately 350,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" weekend is known for its high-octane fun for both racing fans and music lovers. Kicking off with Carb Day and closing out at the Snake Pit on Race Day, fans can have their fill of music and non-stop action.

Carb Day

While the green flag doesn't drop until Sunday, true racing fans know the party starts on Friday with Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fans won't want to miss a full day of entertainment both on and off the track.

Co-headlining the Carb Day concert are Bret Michaels and The All-American Rejects.

All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and on-track activities that day at IMS, including the final practice for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge.

Tickets start at $45.

Full Carb Day schedule:



8 a.m. Gates open

11 a.m - 1p.m. Indianapolis 500 practice

2 p.m. Concert gates open

2 p.m. Wienie 500

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Miller Lite Carb Day Concert

The Carb Day stage is located closest to turn three in the infield.

Race Day

The Indy 500 offers more than just 200 laps of thrilling action from 33 of the world’s top drivers. Fans flock to the event to experience cherished traditions and ceremonies honoring fallen military heroes and the state of Indiana.

Although the race itself lasts about three hours, the excitement kicks off early in the day, with gates opening at 6 a.m. signaled by the booming sound of a cannon.

Race Day schedule:

6 a.m. - 4 p.m. Gates open

8:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks

9 a.m. - 9:20 a.m. Cars to Pit Lane

10:30 a.m. Cars to Grid on Frontstretch

11:47 a.m. Driver Introductions

12:24 p.m. National Anthem

-Natalie Grant to perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

12:36 p.m. Back Home Again in Indiana

12:38 p.m. Command to Start Engines

12:45 p.m. Green Flag for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

Snake Pit

Kick off your Indy 500 experience at the Snake Pit, starting at 7 a.m.! Enjoy top DJs, live music, and an electrifying atmosphere as you gear up for the race day excitement.

Snake Pit schedule:

*The 2025 Snake Pit Schedule has yet to be announced. Check back later.

Events Beyond the Track

The excitement of the Indy 500 extends far beyond the racetrack, with a weekend full of festive events that highlight the spirit of Indianapolis.

