The Women Behind the Men Behind the Wheel: IndyCar wives, mom share stories about their drivers

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indianapolis 500 gets closer, WRTV is stepping away from the track to learn more about the drivers and the women who love and support them.
WRTV's Marc Mullins sat down with Tony Kanaan's wife Lauren, Ed Carpenter's wife Heather, Will Power's wife Liz and Beth Boles, mother of racer Conor Daly and wife of Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.
Around a table, they had a candid conversation about family, fears, triumphs and more, including what the drivers are like in the car off the track.
You can watch the full conversation below.
WRTV Trackside: The Women Behind the Men Behind the Wheel
