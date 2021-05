INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV is talking with some of the drivers after the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

Helio Castroneves won the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. It was his fourth win.

PHOTOS | 2021 Indianapolis 500 in pictures

You can watch the interviews below:

Helio Castroneves talks about his fourth Indianapolis 500 win

Interview with Pato O'Ward after 2021 Indy 500