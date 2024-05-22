What you should know before attending the 108th Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY — The 108th running of the Indy 500 is just days away, and officials say they are going to do everything they can to run the race on Sunday, despite the potential for Mother Nature to ruin some plans.

Race fans can join a brand-new text chain for updates in order to stay in the loop on race day \— it’s something similar to what attendees saw during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

To sign-up for the public pass system, text INDY500 to 67283. Officials say once the race is over, you will automatically be taken off the system.

For the second year in a row, IMS will be using a metal detector system at the gates. They say they were able to get fans in a lot quicker using this method.

“We were surprised, we almost thought it was going to make the gate process longer,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “It actually sped it up when people realized they don’t have to take things out of their pocket and just move through.”

IMS officials say roughly 345,000 people are expected to attend the race this year, which is 15,000 more than last year.

The biggest thing they want attendees to know is to be patient and plan ahead.

Parking at the track is already sold out. Coolers the size of 14 x 14 x 18 or less are allowed inside and glass bottles are not.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the track, as well as downtown, will be fully staffed with officers throughout the day.