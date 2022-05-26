Where to watch the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — After two years without a blackout from watching the Indy 500 live locally, the blackout will return in 2022.

Without a sell-out of the roughly 240,000 reserved grandstand seats at IMS, the event will not be shown live to a large radius of residents around Indianapolis.

As of Thursday morning, less than 10,000 seats remain unsold, according to IMS.

Attendance is expected to be around 300,000.

Coverage will be available to subscribers of the streaming app Peacock with a premium pass. It is unclear if subscribers will be able to watch the race live if living within the restricted area.

The race will be viewable as a replay on the streaming app Peacock.

Tickets are still available here.