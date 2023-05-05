Indianapolis Colts release backup quarterback Nick Foles

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have released backup quarterback Nick Foles.

The team signed Foles as a free agent in 2022. He played in 71 career games with the colts, starting in 51 of those games. He has completed 1,302 of 2,087 passes for 14,227 yards with 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

He was a backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears before coming to Indianapolis. Foles has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Rams.

During his time with the Eagles, Foles led the team to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Colts have signed quarterback Anthony Richardson and Philadelphia Eagles free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew II for the 2023 season.