Indianapolis Colts sign veteran quarterback, Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts has signed veteran quarterback Nick Foles, the team announced Monday.

The move will reunite Foles with Frank Reich, the team's current head coach who was his offensive coordinator when he was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the announcement.

Foles has played in 68 career games and 56 starts over the course of his career. He has played for teams including the Chicago Bears, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Rams.

In turn, the team has waived quarterback James Morgan.

The Colts traded with Atlanta for Ryan earlier this offseason, the Associated Press reports.

Foles got a two-year deal after spending the past two seasons in Chicago. He played in only one in 2021 while under a four-year, $88 million contract he got from Jacksonville in 2019, the AP reports.

During his time with the Eagles, Foles led the team to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, according to the announcement.

Foles also won three consecutive games in the 2018 season, pushing the Eagles back into the playoffs. He also led the team to a Wild Card round win that year against the Bears.

In 2013, Foles went to the Pro Bowl with a 119.2 passer rating and 27 touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles.

He was selected the 88th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Eagles.