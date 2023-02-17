Indy Eleven, Keystone Group unveil renderings of planned Eleven Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven and Keystone Group have released their next steps and renderings of the neighborhood village development planned for downtown Indianapolis.

According to a news release Friday morning, the development, anchored by a 20,000-seat stadium which will be home to the Indy Eleven professional soccer team, will have a groundbreaking in May 2023.

On Thursday, the release says, filings were made to rezone the area currently housing Diamond Chain.

This is the area bordered by West Street, Kentucky Avenue and the White River on the southwest side of downtown Indy.

The area is also expected to house 205,000 square feet of office space, more than 600 apartments, 197,000 square feet of retail space, restaurants, public plazas, parking garages and a hotel.

"The vision of this transformational development into a live, work, and play village is becoming reality. Eleven Park will not only change the skyline of Indianapolis, but will add over a thousand jobs, have a huge economic impact, create quality of life benefits and attract talent and opportunities to our city and state," said Ersal Ozdemir, chairman and founder of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven. "We’ve been investing in downtown for over 20 years and believe it is important now more than ever.”

The stadium is expected to be completed in summer 2025.