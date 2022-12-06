Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers.

Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City of Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness in kicking off construction on the 90-acre collaborative campus alongside the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The state-of-the-art facility is set to open in 2025 and will add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.

Cutting-edge technology will be used to optimize the performance of the campus and to create an environment that encourages the best from employees. The new facility will serve as the headquarters of day-to-day operations for Andretti’s current NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT (formerly Indy Lights) and IMSA programs. “The planning of our new global headquarters has been an exciting process, and we’re happy to be breaking ground and have steps underway to see our plans come to life,” Michael Andretti said. “Indiana has been home to the Andretti organization for many years, and we’re thrilled to enhance our commitment to this state that has been so supportive of the entire motorsports industry. The Fishers community has been very welcoming, and it was great to see so many of our supporters and neighbors join us today as we continue to write our history.”

"Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport's commitment to growth here will only further cement our state's leadership position in Motorsports and STEM-related pursuits,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest-growing communities, but it will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state.”