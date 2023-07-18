Conor Daly to fill in for Simon Pagenaud at Iowa this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Meyer Shank Racing driver and former Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud will need at least one more week off as he continues to recover from a crash at Mid-Ohio in July.

Pagenaud shared on social media that as recommended by the IndyCar medical team, he is not cleared to race in this weekend's doubleheader races at Iowa Speedway.

In his time away, Conor Daly will step back into the seat for the pink machine on Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m thankful to Mike and Jim to calling me up to fill in for Simon again this weekend in Iowa," Daly said. "Obviously I’m wishing him the best and hope that he gets well soon. Iowa has definitely become one of my favorite tracks in the last couple of years. Obviously I have qualified really well there – qualified on the pole and started in the top three the last two years. Hopefully we can replicate that qualifying performance, but also deliver in the race. The team does an incredible job to prepare the car, so we’re going to do our best for Simon again. We’ll do everything we can to score some more points for the team and I’m thankful to drive this No. 60 car again for AutoNation and SiriusXm."

Daly and Ed Carpenter Racing parted ways in June. Since then, Daly has run one race for Meyer Shank Racing in a fill-in role and has run a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio.