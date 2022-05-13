Everything you need to know before heading to the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – The Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway kicks off in a big way Saturday with the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

Here is everything you as fans need to know if you plan to go.

When do gates open?

Gates at Indianapolis Motor Speedway open at 7:30 a.m. and racing is expected to conclude with gates closing at 6 p.m.

When does the action start?

The first race of the day has a scheduled green flag drop of 8:05 a.m. This will be the Cooper Tires USF2000 series.

From 9:10 – 10 a.m., the Indy Pro 2000 series will take to the track for a race.

The NTT IndyCar Series drivers and teams will hit the track between 10:30 – 11 a.m. for a warmup session.

The Cooper Tires USF2000 Series and Indy Pro 2000 Series will race again between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Indy Lights will race between 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. as the final race before the GMR Grand Prix.

IndyCar machines will be called to the grid at 2:40 p.m. and the green flag is expected to drop 3:45 p.m.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets are available on race day at the gates. To avoid the lines, fans can also buy tickets online at www.IMS.com.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for a flex ticket that allows for seating in Northwest Vista (Sections 11-20), Southwest Vista (Sections 1-10), Tower Terrace (Sections 37-47 and 75-79) and Paddock (Sections 9-14).

Children 15 and under are admitted free with flex ticket paying adult.

Where should I park?

If you are looking to part for free, you will need to arrive early and make your way to Lot 7 (North 40). Free parking is available there.

Paid parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate parking lots for $20.

There will also be parking options in neighborhoods surrounding the track.

Should I bring my own food and drink?

If you plan to attend the full day of activities at the track, it is important to know where and how to get food and drink as temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and 80s throughout the event.

Coolers are allowed into the track as always. No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person.

Concessions at IMS will be cashless. The only forms of payment accepted will be credit card, debit card and tap-to-pay phone payments.

Cash-to-card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

Parking and gate locations will accept cash.

What is the weather outlook?

The WRTV forecast currently is calling for partly sunny conditions with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Who should I root for?

Have your pick. There are 27 drivers expected to be in the field when the green flag drops.

If you are looking for a driver with the best course history, look no further than Penske driver Will Power.

Power has five wins on the IMS road course, including the most recent win on the track in July 2021.

Defending series champion, and current points leader, Alex Palou will look to add his name to the list of Indianapolis Motor Speedway winners.

A total of six Indy 500 champions will be in the field with defending ‘500’ winner Helio Castroneves leading the way.

7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson returns to the IMS road course this year as well.